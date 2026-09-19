ABVP sweeps, NSUI upsets, Independent grabs key seat: Takeaways from Delhi University polls

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) swept the students' union election of the Delhi University on Saturday, with Yash Dabas being elected as the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU). Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the Vice President post as counting of votes for the student body elections concluded on Saturday.

In this image posted on Sept. 19, 2026, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Yash Dabas and others celebrate after winning three of the four central panel posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, at North Campus, in New Delhi. (@ABVPVoice)

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In the presidential contest, ABVP’s Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI’s Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes. Shokeen won the vice-president’s post with 30,615 votes. He had contested as an independent after being denied an NSUI ticket. Track latest developments on DUSU polls

Following the ABVP's big win, Dabas described it as a 'victory for the students, harmony, Sangh, and for patriots.'

Also read: Who is Deepanshu Shokeen? Independent candidate wins DUSU Vice President contest

Deep Dive What were the key outcomes of the recent DUSU elections? The recent DUSU elections resulted in ABVP's Yash Dabas being elected president, defeating NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president position. Why did NSUI face a setback in the DUSU elections? NSUI experienced a setback in the DUSU elections largely due to the failure of its youth outreach campaign 'Chhatron ki goonj' and lost all four central panel posts to ABVP. How did Deepanshu Shokeen's independent candidacy impact the DUSU elections? Deepanshu Shokeen's independent candidacy significantly impacted the DUSU elections as he won the vice-president position with a large margin, despite NSUI initially denying him a ticket.

“This is a victory for every single student who stood by us in this struggle, joined hands with us in all our work over the past several years, and stood shoulder to shoulder with us,” Dabas said.

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{{^usCountry}} In a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Dabas said, "We want Rahul Gandhi to become even more involved in student politics, because the more involved he gets, the further NSUI declines." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Dabas said, "We want Rahul Gandhi to become even more involved in student politics, because the more involved he gets, the further NSUI declines." {{/usCountry}}

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Chhatron ki goonj and NSUI setback

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The win for the RSS-affiliated ABVP comes as a setback for Congress and its student wing – the NSUI – particularly after Gandhi's youth outreach campaign ‘Chhatro ki goonj’ over examination irregularities.

The campaign seems to have failed to have an impact on the student body polls in Delhi University. NSUI, which dominated the DUSU for a long time, now stares at a big loss.

Also read: Delhi HC issues show cause notices to 140 candidates over DUSU poll violations

ABVP reportedly performed well in the North Campus of the Delhi University, which includes some of India’s best colleges such as SRCC, Hindu, Hansraj, Kirorimal College, Ramjas, and the Law Faculty.

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Interestingly, Shokeen, who secured the vice president post by a huge margin of over 13,700 votes and fought elections as an independent candidate, was denied a ticket by the NSUI.

While the NSUI drew a blank, its candidates lost the posts of president and joint secretary by narrow margins. The NSUI failed to secure any of the four central panel posts, with the ABVP winning the president, secretary and joint secretary positions.

“We have not lost; every Delhi University student won the election. Thank you so much for your immense support. We lodged a complaint yesterday regarding incidents at colleges like Swami Shraddhanand College, Ramjas College, and Shivaji College. There was bogus voting; students were forcibly made to vote, and their ID cards were confiscated. We will take this matter to court and fight for it,” NSUI presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena was quoted as saying by ANI.

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