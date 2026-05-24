ACB arrests top Telangana official in DA case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana Police on Saturday arrested Marri Vamsi Mohan, special grade deputy collector in the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) wing at the Medchal-Malkajgiri collectorate, a day after conducting searches at his residence and 11 other premises in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

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“The accused officer was produced before the principal special judge for special police establishment and ACB cases in Hyderabad on Saturday and remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody. The case is under investigation,” an ACB statement said.

Searches were carried out at Mohan’s residence in Vanasthalipuram, his office in the ULC wing at Medchal, and 11 other locations linked to his relatives, associates and suspected “benamis”. ACB deputy superintendent of police Laxmikanth Reddy said 10 to 12 teams conducted raids at 13 locations starting Friday morning.

During the searches, which continued until late Friday night, officials found that Mohan owned 19 open plots officially valued at nearly ₹4.46 crore.

Apart from the plots, ACB teams found that Mohan owned an independent house, two flats worth around ₹1.12 crore, a farmhouse in Ibrahimpatnam, cash and bank deposits exceeding ₹22 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 122 grams and two cars, including a Toyota Innova Crysta and a Kia vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} The ACB also identified a suspicious purchase of eight acres in Rangareddy district allegedly linked to the officer’s family. “Though the document value of these assets is around ₹6.22 crore, the market value of all the assets put together is estimated at more than ₹100 crore,” an official familiar with the development said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ACB also identified a suspicious purchase of eight acres in Rangareddy district allegedly linked to the officer’s family. “Though the document value of these assets is around ₹6.22 crore, the market value of all the assets put together is estimated at more than ₹100 crore,” an official familiar with the development said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The ACB statement alleged that the officer had acquired assets through “corrupt practices and dubious means.” Officials said more assets could surface as the investigation progresses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ACB statement alleged that the officer had acquired assets through “corrupt practices and dubious means.” Officials said more assets could surface as the investigation progresses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered against Mohan under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered against Mohan under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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