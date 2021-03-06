'According to our finance minister': What Taapse Pannu said on 2013 I-T raids
Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday broker her silence about the recent income tax raids at her properties and sarcastically said that the raid was to search her memories of the 2013 raid that happened "according to our honourable finance minister".
On Friday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in 2013 too these same Bollywood persons were raided but there was no hue and cry at that time. However, the minister did not take any name.
"First of all, I am not commenting on any A or B individual. (But) since the names were taken, (I want to say) the very same names were raided in 2013," Sithraman said.
On March 3, the I-T department began raids on the properties of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu apart from several others in an alleged tax evasion case linked with Phantom Films, which has been dissolved in 2018.
The searches were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune and also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.
The department said it has detected financial irregularities of over ₹650 crore and also evidence of "cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to ₹5 crore". While the raids raised questions over any link between Taapsee and Anurag Kashyap's anti-government stance, Union minister Prakash Javadekar and Nirmala Sitharaman have defended the move in the last two days.
Javadekar said agencies like I-T only go after people when they have evidence corroborating their claims and Nirmala Sitharaman said it has only become a controversial issue now, while in 2013, there was no controversy at all.
Taapsee in her Saturday tweet also clarified that she had refused the money.
It may be noted that in 2013, a team from the Service Tax Department carried out a raid at Anurag Kashyap's Yari road office and charged him guilty for tax evasion of ₹55 lakh.
