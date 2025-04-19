Accused watched porn before sexually assaulting air hostess in Gurugram hospital: Police

The accused in the Gurugram hospital sexual assault case allegedly watched porn videos before and after committing the crime, the police said on Saturday. Police said that the accused had been working as a technician in the hospital.(HT Photo)

The mobile search history of the 25-year-old accused, Deepak, who is currently in a 14-day judicial custody after his arrest, confirmed that he watched sexually explicit videos, PTI reported.

The accused, who is a native of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, was arrested on Friday by the special investigation team constituted in connection with the alleged digital rape of a 46-year-old flight attendant in the ICU room of Medanta Hospital on April 6.

Police said that the accused had been working as a technician in the hospital for the last five months and had confessed to the crime, PTI reported.

How was the accused identified and arrested?

Gurugram Police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, on Thursday, had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of DCP (headquarters) Dr Arpit Jain, to probe the incident.

The accused was identified after police questioned hospital staff, including the doctors, and examined footage from 800 CCTV cameras, police said.

"During the course of the investigation, we reviewed footage from more than 800 CCTV cameras installed throughout the hospital premises and questioned over 50 hospital staff members, such as doctors, nurses, and technicians. The probe was conducted from every possible angle, with timelines, duty rosters, and access logs carefully examined to identify inconsistencies and leads,” Dr Arpit Jain said.

Dr Jain said eight dedicated teams were formed to carry out the investigation, comprising officers from multiple units, including ACP Sadar Yashwant Yadav, ACP (crime against women) Dr Kavita, Sadar SHO Inspector Sunil Kumar, Women’s Police Station (West) SHO Inspector Geeta, CIA Sector 40 in-charge Inspector Amit Kumar, and investigating officer ASI Sonika.

Two nurses were present in the ICU at the time of crime

The 46-year-old victim, in her complaint, alleged the man carried out digital rape on April 6 in the hospital's ICU room in the presence of two nurses.