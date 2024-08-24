Accused's sister reacts to Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: ‘Will accept any…’

The sister of the main accused, Sanjoy Roy, in the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, revealed that she has not spoken to her brother in 17 years. According to her, the two never visited each other in years. Kolkata rape-murder case main accused Sanjoy Roy

“I have not spoken to him in 17 years. Neither did he visit me, nor did I visit him. I have not seen him in years. So, I am unable to say anything...My father was not ready for my match for marriage, he had told me that he would cut off all ties with me if I got married here. So, there were no relations after that,” she told news agency ANI.

According to Roy's sister, he was a normal child.

“I never saw anything odd...He was in the Police job (civic volunteer), so he sometimes had a day shift or sometimes a night shift. So, I never saw him...I never heard anything about him that he got into a fight or anything...I don't know whether he has done anything,” she said.

However, the accused's sister added, that if he has committed the crime, she will accept any punishment given to him.

“If he has indeed done something, I will accept any punishment given to him. It is very wrong if he has done this to a girl,” she said.

Roy was arrested a day after the body of the 31-year-old trainee woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College. The accused was seen entering the building around the estimated time of the crime, and his Bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene.

A CCTV camera footage showed Roy around the chest department at 11am on August 8. At 4am on August 9, the cameras showed him entering the same building.

Notably, according to the police, the crime took place between 3am and 5pm.

The probe revealed that after severely hurting and sexually assaulting the doctor, Roy killed her by throttling and smothering her.

Psychoanalytic profiling of Roy

The psychoanalytic profiling of Roy has revealed that he is a “pervert and severely addicted to pornography”, a CBI officer said, reported PTI. According to the official, the man has an "animal-like instinct", and he showed no remorse for the grisly murder inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during interrogation.

The CBI officer further told PTI that Sanjay Roy showed no repentance for the crime that triggered national outrage. He narrated the entire crime to the investigation agency without displaying any hesitation, he added.