Highlights: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cremated at Mumbai's Banganga crematorium

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death updates: Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala – also known as Big Bull – passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 62 in Mumbai. The demise of Jhunjhunwala, who was one of the co-founders of the newly-launched Akasa Air, was mourned across the country, with politicians – cutting across party lines – and industry bigwigs paying rich tributes to the late investor.