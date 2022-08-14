Home / Business / 5 quotes by 'India's Warren Buffet' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to inspire investors

5 quotes by 'India's Warren Buffet' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to inspire investors

Updated on Aug 14, 2022 11:21 AM IST
Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a leading icon in India's stock markets scene. In his time, Jhunjhunwala has shared many words of wisdom that will continue to inspire the aspirants of the trade.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Rare Enterprises, poses after an interview in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Big Bull of Dalal Street, who became one of India's biggest stock market investors to date, died at 62 in Mumbai after a spell of illness. Often known as India's Warren Buffet, Jhunjhunwala had a net worth of around $5.5 billion, according to Forbes.

An ace investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala started investing at an early age and has dominated the Indian stock markets for decades. He has left an impression with his wit, passion and optimism that drove him to become a leading icon in the world of business. In his time, Jhunjhunwala has shared many words of wisdom with his peers and aspirants of the trade. On his most recent venture with Akasa Air, many people raised eyebrows about why he chose the aviation industry amid a daunting global economic outlook. To that he said, “It's better to have tried and failed than not tried at all.”

Here are a few of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's quotes:

  • "Nobody can predict the weather, death, market and women. Market is like a woman, always commanding, mysterious, uncertain and volatile. You can never really dominate a woman and likewise you cannot dominate the market."
  • “Always go against tide. Buy when others are selling and sell when others are buying.”
  • “You do not succeed without obsession.”
  • “Respect the market. Have an open mind. Know what to stake. Know when to take a loss. Be responsible.”
  • “Stock markets are always right. Never time the market.”
