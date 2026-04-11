Acquitted in 2008 Malegaon blast case, Army clears Col Purohit for promotion to Brigadier rank

The Indian Army has cleared Colonel Shrikant Purohit, who was acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case last July, for promotion to the rank of Brigadier, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. File photo of Colonel Shrikant Purohit. (https://x.com/MeghUpdates)

The officer had recently approached the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) arguing that the long trial had affected his career progression in service. He was to retire on March 31 this year, but the tribunal put his retirement on hold.

As brigadier, he will now serve for two more years, the officials said.

Purohit, who participated in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir and was also with military intelligence, spent almost nine years in judicial custody. He was released on bail in 2017 but remained under suspension till 2020.

He was arrested for his alleged involvement in the September 29, 2008 blast in Maharashtra’s Muslim-majority town of Malegaon that killed six people. The Maharashtra Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) initially probed the blast. Later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case in 2011.

The Mumbai NIA court on July 31 had acquitted Purohit and six others in the Malegaon blast case, observing that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The verdict came after years of investigation and trial proceedings.

The army suspended the officer shortly after his arrest. He was drawing 25% of his pay and allowances while under suspension but it was later revised to 75% following an earlier order by the tribunal.