e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Act against those violating Covid protocol during festivals, UP Chief Secy tells officials

Act against those violating Covid protocol during festivals, UP Chief Secy tells officials

The UP government may also rope in NGOs and volunteers to create awareness among people on the need to wear masks and maintain physical distance to keep the infection at bay.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 10:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has cautioned against carelessness during the festive season.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has cautioned against carelessness during the festive season.(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT PHOTO)
         

Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Sunday asked officials to ensure use of public address systems at religious and other crowded places to urge people to comply with the Covid-19 protocol related to social distancing and wearing of masks.

At a meeting to review the pandemic, he said NGOs and volunteers could also be roped in to create awareness among people on the need to wear masks and maintain physical distance to keep the infection at bay.

Stressing on the need for people to be more alert during festivals, the chief secretary cautioned that the number of positive cases had receded, but the pandemic was still there.

Tiwari asked officials to resort to videography and rely on CCTVs to identify people who do not wear masks and maintain physical distance at crowded places and take action against them accordingly.

tags
top news
CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 45,148; 480 deaths in last 24 hours
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 45,148; 480 deaths in last 24 hours
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army
Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army
US welcomes India’s rise as a leading regional and global power
US welcomes India’s rise as a leading regional and global power
Imran Khan writes to FB’s Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content
Imran Khan writes to FB’s Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In