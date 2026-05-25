‘Acting like monkey’: BJP leader slams Kharge over Karnataka tussle as Siddaramaiah invited by Congress high command

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he has been invited by the Congress high command to Delhi on May 26 for a meeting, as the BJP accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of “instigating a fight” between Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar “like two cats, while acting like a monkey”.

His remarks come amid an ongoing tussle within the Karnataka Congress over alleged power-sharing arrangements.(ANI)

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His remarks come amid an speculated tussle within the Karnataka Congress over alleged power-sharing arrangements after the government completed three years in office.

Siddaramaiah has said that he hopes to remain in office for the full five-year term. He has also said that he would follow whatever decision the party leadership takes. Meanwhile, Shivakumar has repeatedly said that he would also follow the decision of the Congress leadership, adding that time would decide what happens regarding any possible change.

Siddaramaiah invited by Congress high command

The Karnataka chief minister said he had been called to New Delhi for a meeting with the Congress leadership on Tuesday at 11 am. He added that he did not know what would be discussed, even as fresh political buzz continued in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} "I'm invited to Delhi. Tomorrow there is a meeting by 11 am. I don't know the subject. But, I'm invited. Last night, KC Venugopal (AICC general secretary, Organisation) called me and intimated me about the date and the meeting," he told reporters in response to a question on his Delhi visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'm invited to Delhi. Tomorrow there is a meeting by 11 am. I don't know the subject. But, I'm invited. Last night, KC Venugopal (AICC general secretary, Organisation) called me and intimated me about the date and the meeting," he told reporters in response to a question on his Delhi visit. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked about speculation around his meeting with the party leadership, he said, "It is always there."

Meanwhile, Shivakumar told reporters, "If I'm called (by high command), I will go."

BJP attacks Congress over tussle

Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, Agrawal spoke about the ongoing debate within the Karnataka Congress over leadership-sharing arrangements after the government completed three years in office.

“Kharge is instigating a fight between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar like two cats, while acting like a monkey in Delhi,” Agrawal said, as mentioned in an earlier HT report. “Kharge is waiting for them to fight so he gets a chance to become chief minister. There aren’t two faces for CM here. There are three people."

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He further claimed that Congress was in a weak position. "Several Congress MLAs are in touch with us. Even if Assembly elections are held tomorrow, people will defeat Congress and give BJP a chance to form the government," he said.

Notably, supporters of Shivakumar have been demanding that he be made chief minister, citing a reported power-sharing arrangement reached when the party came to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

With inputs from agencies

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