Home / India News / Active Covid-19 cases above 1.8 lakh, with 18,327 new infections in 24 hours
india news

Active Covid-19 cases above 1.8 lakh, with 18,327 new infections in 24 hours

In the beginning of Februray, India's active cases dropped below 1.5 lakh. The gradual rise indicates a definite resurgence, as the vaccination programme is going on full swing.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Mumbai: Civic workers sanitize the premises CSTM amid coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_23_2021_000161B)(PTI)

For the first time in months, India's number of active Covid-19 cases reached above 1.8 lakh as 18,327 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry dashboard data on Saturday. New infections surpassed recoveries as against 18,327 fresh cases, 14,234 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 108 deaths took the overall toll to 1,57,656, while India's present Covid-19 tally stands at 11,192,088.

On Friday, India recorded 16,838 fresh cases and 113 deaths.

The number of active cases denotes the number of people who are actively carrying the infection. A rise in this number implies that the spread of the infection remained unabated. In India's case, the spread has increased as the active number of cases saw a sharp decline in December, January.

Maharashtra contributed to Saturday's rise the maximum as it reported 10,216 fresh infections on Friday. Kerala on Friday reported 2,776 fresh cases.

While Tamil Nadu recorded 543 new infections, Delhi too saw a rise in daily cases in nearly 1.5 months as it reported 312 fresh infections. Punjab on Friday reported 818 new cases. West Bengal reported 255 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nagpur man befriends nurse on matrimonial site, dupes her of 40 lakh

'India-China border tensions reflect growing Chinese aggression': Kahl

Final hearing of Alwar lynching case to be held today. Here's a recap

News updates from HT: PM to address Combined Commanders' Conference today

Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi are reporting maximum new cases.

Apart from these, Sikkim, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average, the union minister has said.

As states are bringing back travel restrictions to ensure Covid-19 cases are not imported from other states, Rajasthan has been the latest to make a Covid-19 negative report mandatory for people travelling from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

In Madhya Pradesh Indore, six persons have been found infected with the UK variant of the virus, while none of them had gone on foreign tours recently.

Maharashtra's Arvi village has been brought under Section 144 after 16 residents of the village in Parbhani district tested positive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP