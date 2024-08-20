Active monsoon leads to 36% excess rain over northwest India in August: IMD

Monsoon has been active over northwest India in August with the country seeing 7.3% excess rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Southwesterly winds were feeding moisture from Arabian Sea into the monsoon trough leading to widespread rain over N India. (HT photo)

In the first 20 days of August, there has been 36.9% excess rain over northwest India; 9.9% excess over central India; 8.9% deficiency over central India and 0.8% deficiency over peninsular India.

Since June 1, there is a 3% excess rainfall over the country; 13% deficiency over east and northeast India; no excess over northwest India; 9% excess over central India and 20% over South Peninsula.

Active monsoon has led to 16% excess rain over Delhi since June 1, 42% excess over Ladakh and 47% excess over Rajasthan.

Despite heavy rainfall and flash floods reported in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, they continue to have 21% and 4% deficiency respectively for the monsoon season so far.

Punjab has a 30% deficiency while Haryana has 18% despite the latter recording 34% excess in August.

IMD’s cumulative standardised precipitation index (SPI) for the period between July 18 and August 14 shows most districts in the Indo-Gangetic Plains especially eastern India continue to remain are mildly to severely dry.

SPI is the most commonly used indicator worldwide for detecting and characterising meteorological droughts.

According to officials at IMD, southwesterly winds were feeding moisture from Arabian Sea into the monsoon trough leading to widespread rain over north India including Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday.

Low pressure over central Bangladesh

A low pressure area has developed over central Bangladesh on Tuesday. The low pressure system and associated cyclonic circulation is expected to move west northwestwards across West Bengal causing very heavy rain over east India. The low pressure area is thereafter expected to cross Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and bring more rain to north India.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (6.45 cm to 20 cm) with extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) occurred at isolated places over Tripura, Meghalaya; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Telangana, Assam , Rayalaseema; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Marathwada, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between Monday and Tuesday.

The low pressure area is lying over central parts of Bangladesh and neighbourhood. It is likely to move north northwestwards across West Bengal during the next 48 hours.

The western end of monsoon trough is lying near its normal position and its eastern end to the north of its normal position.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. A trough is running from east central Arabian sea off Karnataka coast to Maldives area in lower and middle tropospheric levels. A western disturbance is also impacting northwest India. A cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

Patchy rain will continue over NW India till August 26

“The monsoon trough has been mostly near Delhi in August. Patchy rain will continue over northwest India at least till August 26. A low pressure area that has developed over Bangladesh will also travel northwestwards over central India and further move towards south Rajasthan and Gujarat. Rain over north India will continue until the excess of monsoon trough remains in its normal position over the Indo-Gangetic Plains,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.