Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi; waterlogging prompts traffic advisory

Heavy rain lashed parts of the Capital on Tuesday morning and led to localised waterlogging prompting the Delhi Police to issue an advisory asking commuters to avoid Rohtak Road even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said generally cloudy sky was expected during the day. The IMD has said scattered light rain will continue throughout this week.

The IMD said some areas received scattered light rain. Parts of north, southwest, west, central, and southeast Delhi got moderate to intense rain.

IMD said West Delhi’s Pitampura logged 57mm of rainfall between 5:30 am and 7:45 am followed by Delhi University 55.5mm and Najafgarh 34.5mm. Narela recorded 15.5mm, and Lodhi road 15mm of rain during the same period.

“Localized activity is likely across the city even during the day with several places accumulating light rainfall,” said an IMD official.

The rain disrupted traffic at Najafgarh Phirni Road, Kashmere Gate, ISBT, Ashram, and ITO due to localised inundation. Delhi has received rain on all days of this month barring August 3, making it an unusually wet August. It has so far recorded 240.2mm of rainfall this month, the highest for August since 2013 (321.4mm).