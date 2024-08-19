Fewer rain spells likely this week: IMD

The intensity of rain in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to reduce this week, with only scattered light rain to be recorded in parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Humidity remained high through the Capital on Monday, with no rain recorded at any weather station till late evening. Dark clouds hover over Connaught Place on Monday evening. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Experts said that despite the monsoon trough staying close to Delhi-NCR at present, parts of northwest India are not likely to see significant rain in the coming days due to an anti-cyclonic formation near Rajasthan.

“We still have the trough close to its normal position. Rain activity has reduced to an anti-cyclone forming over Pakistan and Rajasthan, which means there will be less rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat for a few days. The remaining parts of the country should still see decent rain,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology.

There has been a reduction in rain over the last 48 hours, with only “trace” rainfall recorded on both Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, Delhi received 5.7mm of rainfall, IMD data showed. IMD has forecast patchy light rain to continue till Saturday, with chances of an isolated spell of moderate rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

With “trace” rainfall logged in the past 24 hours till 8.30am on Monday, Delhi has now recorded rain for 16 consecutive days this month. This is the longest such streak of rainy days in at least 13 years, IMD data available since 2011 showed. However, between 8.30am and 5.30pm, no rain was recorded in the city on Monday.

The monthly total amount of rain in August presently stood at 240.2mm, which is above the long-period average of 233.1mm for August.

“More rain is expected in the coming days, but the intensity will be less as compared to what we have seen in the last two weeks. Only scattered light rain is expected in the next few days,” said an IMD official.

Delhi’s maximum temperature stood at 35.6 degrees Celsius (°C), which was a degree above normal and the minimum at 27.6°C, a degree above normal too, as humidity oscillated between 61% and 91% during the day.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air remained “satisfactory” for a 23rd straight day. The average air quality index was clocked at 83 (satisfactory) on Monday, a point higher than the 82 (satisfactory) that was recorded on Sunday.