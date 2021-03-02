Activist in Goa files anticipatory bail plea fearing arrest in 'toolkit' case

The Bombay High Court at Goa has issued notice to the Goa Government and the Delhi Police in an anticipatory bail application filed by a Goa-based activist Shubham Chaudhuri -- a volunteer with global climate activist group 'Extinction Rebellion' -- fearing his arrest by the Delhi Police in connection with the ‘toolkit’ case.

Chaudhuri, who is working as the South Asia liaison in-charge of Extinction Rebellion, a global collective of climate activists that calls itself “a decentralised, international and politically non-partisan movement using non-violent direct action and civil disobedience to persuade governments to act justly on the Climate and Ecological Emergency, has told the Court that he has nothing whatsoever to do with the making of the alleged toolkit and has been implicated in the case.

“It is the hypothesis of the Delhi Police that Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk and Disha Ravi are alleged to have conspired to create the online ‘toolkit’ which is the subject of investigation. Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk happen to be members of the Extinction Rebellion India chapter and his interaction with them is strictly in his capacity as liaison and in their capacity as volunteers in Extinction Rebellion, which is completely unconnected with the offences that the hypothesis of the Delhi Police alleges,” Chaudhuri’s lawyer said in his petition to the court.

The petitioner pointed out that the Delhi Police has in media briefings referred to his name as a suspect in the case leading to his fear that he will be falsely arraigned as an accused in the case and arrested.

“Despite the above facts, and the fact that the petitioner is not connected with the offences alleged in the FIR he apprehends that the Delhi Police intends to arrest him forcing him to file the application” the petition said.

Chaudhuri, 29, has been working in Goa since August 2020 has been working for the accreditation of khazan lands as a United Nations Agricultural Heritage Site besides also volunteering with Extinction Rebellion actively involved in seeking ecologically sustainable solutions and proposing an environment oriented approach towards policy making.