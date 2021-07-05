Activist Stan Swamy, accused in Elgar Parishad case, dies after cardiac arrest

Stan Swamy, a human rights activist and an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, died after suffering a cardiac arrest early on Monday, doctors informed the Bombay High Court. Eighty-four-year-old Swamy was put on ventilator support at the Holy Family Hospital on Sunday after he faced severe breathing difficulties with doctors examining him saying his condition was “critical” due to post-Covid complications.

Ahead of Swamy’s bail hearing on Monday, Dr Ian D'souza of the Holy Family Hospital informed the high court that the activist suffered a cardiac arrest at around 4am. The hospital, D'souza said, tried to resuscitate Swamy but his condition only deteriorated and that he was declared dead at 1:30pm.

Mihir Desai, senior advocate representing the deceased activist in the high court, called for a post-mortem of his body. "We have a grievance of gross negligence and hence a post mortem could be conducted," Desai said to the court, which said it had no words to express its condolences. Countering this, Dr D'Souza said since the cause of death is known, a post-mortem is not necessary, adding that a death certificate can be issued.

In such a case, Desai said, Swamy's mortal remains should be handed over to Father Frazer Mascarenhas who, he said, was looking after the priest during the course of his hospitalisation