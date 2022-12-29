Actor Isha Alya was shot in the head at point-blank range; husband arrested

KOLKATA: The West Bengal police on Thursday arrested the husband of Jharkhand-based actor Riya Kumari aka Isha Alya, 30, on murder charges after her family contested his version that robbers who came in a car to rob him of his wallet killed his wife, police said.

“(Prakash) Kumar was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother and other circumstantial evidences. Investigation is going on and we are verifying things,” said superintendent of police, Howrah (rural) Swati Bhangalia said.

Kumar has been remanded in police custody for 12 days by a Howrah judge.

A police officer familiar with the matter said investigators also spotted gaps in Prakash Kumar’s version which did not match with the circumstantial evidence at the crime spot in Howrah 50km west of Kolkata.

On Wednesday, Prakash Kumar told the police and media that he, his wife and two-year-old daughter were on their way from Ranchi to Kolkata and that he stopped the car so that his wife could feed their child on national highway 16. He also got off the car to relieve himself.

“Suddenly a white-coloured car came and parked behind us. Three men got down and one attacked me. He took my wallet and pushed me. Suddenly I heard my wife shouting. Before I could react, I heard the sound of gunfire and they fled,” Kumar said on Wednesday.

Police, however, spotted anomalies in his statement. Doctors who conducted the autopsy told the police that Isha Alya was shot in the head from point-blank range and there were no injury marks that would indicate that she struggled with the alleged killers before her quick death.

Besides, an empty bullet shell was also found inside the car, which would have been impossible had she been shot by someone standing outside the car, an officer said.

As he was being produced before the judge by the police following his arrest, Prakash Kumar told reporters that he was innocent.

“I have a two-year-old child. I can’t murder her,” he said while being taken to the court on Thursday.

Isha Alya’s brother Ajay Rana, who came to Howrah to receive the body, told reporters that the family believed that she was harassed by Prakash Kumar, his family and his first wife Shraddha.

“Prakash’s family never accepted Alya. She was tortured mentally and physically. Prakash never severed his ties with his first wife Shraddha. My sister was also threatened by Shraddha. There were demands of dowry too,” Rana alleged