Jharkhand actor Isha Alya allegedly shot dead by snatchers in West Bengal

Jharkhand-based actor Isha Alya was allegedly shot dead by snatchers on National Highway 16 at Howrah in West Bengal early on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place when the actor, her husband Prakash Kumar and three-year-old daughter were on their way to Kolkata from Ranchi.

Police have started a probe on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kumar. The sleuths also questioned Kumar and took him to the crime spot to reconstruct the event. Police are also gathering footages of a CCTv installed in a factory near the crime spot.

“According to the complaint, the family was heading towards Kolkata in their car. They stopped at a desolate place around 6am where Kumar wanted to answer the nature’s call. Three snatchers attacked them. When Alya tried to resist, she was shot from a point blank range,” said a police officer.

“She was a popular actor in Jharkhand. Even though her actual name is Riya Kumari her screen name is Isha Alya,” Kumar, who described himself as a film director, told media persons.

According to the complainant, there were three miscreants. They attacked Kumar when he got down to answer the nature’s call.

“My wife was sitting in the car with our daughter. When the miscreants tried to snatch my wallet, my wife got down and tried to resist. They shot her,” Kumar told reporters.

According to locals, as the area was desolate, Kumar drove down around two kilometres to seek help. The victim was rushed to the Uluberia hospital where Alya was declared dead.