Actor Pooja Bhatt joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. Watch

Actor Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday briefly joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on the 56th day of the yatra which is now passing through Telangana. "Every day a new history is being created... Every day the number of people who love is increasing in the country," the party wrote tweeting photos and videos of Pooja Bhatt joining the yatra. Also Read | 'Rajiv se Rahul tak' parallel as Bharat Jodo reaches Charminar: 'Papa started Sadbhavana Yatra 32 years ago'

In the video, Pooja Bhatt can be see joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra from the front as she shook her hands with Rahul Gandhi. The duo can be seen exchanging a few words as well.

Pooja Bhatt became one of the big Bollywood names to have extended support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Earlier, Swara Bhasker praised Rahul Gandhi and the Yatra. "Credit where due.. Despite electoral defeats, trolling, personal attacks & constant critique abt being ineffective, @RahulGandhi has neither succumbed to communal rhetoric nor sensationalist politics. Given the situation of this country effort like @bharatjodo is commendable!" Swara tweeted.

In Telangana, Bharat Jodo Yatra saw some star power with former Indian cricket captain and one of the Telangana PCC working presidents Mohammed Azharuddin joining the rally. South actor Poonam Kaur also joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked along with Rahul Gandhi.

On Tuesday, Radhika Vemula, the mother of Rohith Vemula, the Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment, joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Extended solidarity to Bharat Jodo Yatra, walked with Rahul Gandhi, and called upon Congress to save Constitution from BJP-RSS assault, Justice for Rohith Vemula, passing Rohith Act, increasing representation of Dalits, oppressed sections in higher judiciary, education for all," Radhika Vemula tweeted after her meeting with Rahul Gandhi. "Rohith Vemula is and will remain a symbol of my struggle against social discrimination and injustice", Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

