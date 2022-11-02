Home / India News / 'Rajiv se Rahul tak' parallel as Bharat Jodo reaches Charminar: 'Papa started Sadbhavana Yatra 32 years ago'

'Rajiv se Rahul tak' parallel as Bharat Jodo reaches Charminar: 'Papa started Sadbhavana Yatra 32 years ago'

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 08:43 AM IST

“32 years ago, Papa started his Sadbhavna Yatra from Charminar. He had sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of India,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted as he hoisted the National Flag at Charminar on Tuesday.

Congress leaders compared Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo at Charminar with Rajiv Gandhi's Sadbhavana Yatra.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unfurled the National Flag at Hyderabad's Charminar on Tuesday, as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, parallels with Rajiv Gandhi's Sadbhavana Yatra which also started from Charminar 32 years ago were drawn. In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi also mentioned Rajiv Gandhi's 'Sadbhavna Yatra' as he resolved that he will not allow 'sadbhavna; to be crushed by any divisive force.

"32 years ago, Papa started his Sadbhavna Yatra from Charminar. He had sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of India. Goodwill is the most unique value of humanity. I, and the Congress party, will not allow it to collapse in the face of any divisive force," he tweeted.

Several Congress leaders shared the collage of Rajiv Gandhi's Sadbhavana Yatra and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said it's historic how two generations have one mission of uniting and building a better India. "Two generations, One mission - To unite and build a better India. 32 years ago, Rajiv Gandhi during his Sadbhavana Yatra at Charminar, Hyderabad. Today his son Rahul Gandhi at Charminar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Such an emotional & proud moment. Historic," the Madhya Pradesh Congress leader tweeted sharing a photo of Rajiv Gandhi in front of Charminar.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the fragrance of peace and prosperity has been consistent at Charminar for the last 32 years 'Rajiv se Rahul tak'.

The Sadbhavana Yatra was started by Rajiv Gandhi on October 19, 1990.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Telangana which will go to the polls next year. As KCR has gone national and is up in arms against both the BJP and the Congress, Rahul Gandhi has clarified that there will be no alliance with the ruling TRS, Addressing a rally on Tuesday, the Congress leaders said the BJP and the TRS work together and PM Modi gives orders to chief minister KCR on phone. "Whenever there's any bill in Parliament, TRS supports BJP and diverts attention from Opposition issues. BJP and TRS work together. Your CM (KCR) does drama before polls but he's in direct line with PM Modi. PM Modi gives orders to your CM on phone," Rahul Gandhi said.

