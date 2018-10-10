Actor Prateik Babbar booked for dangerous driving after car allegedly hits youth in Goa

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar allegedly knocked down a youth in Goa’s Porvorim town Wednesday and then held an argument with him, police said. A case of dangerous driving has been filed against him.

“We have registered the case of an accident under the Motor Vehicle Act. One person was injured, but not seriously,” police inspector, Porvorim, Paresh Naik said.

The accident took place in Porvorim, north of Panaji, at around 8:30 pm.

While Babbar was involved in a brief altercation with the youth whom he knocked down, no formal complaint was registered.

The police said they were awaiting the medical report of the injured person before deciding the future course of action.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 23:22 IST