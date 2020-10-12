Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:28 IST

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hours after quitting the Congress. Madan Ravichandran, a political journalist, and former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Saravana Kumar also joined the party along with Sundar.

In her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sundar said, “Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who’ve no connectivity with ground reality or public recognition, are dictating terms.” People like her who wanted to work for wanted to work for the party sincerely were being pushed and suppressed by such forces, she added.

The grand old party’s former spokesperson from Tamil Nadu had on Saturday tweeted about an “inevitable change” that was going to occur in the coming days, a possible reference to her joining the BJP. “Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change, likes n dislikes too, thoughts n ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, you understand the difference between like n love, between right n wrong. Change is inevitable. Happy eve,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her views were seen conflicting from the Congress’ soon after she took a divergent stand on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 and welcomed it. Leaders from Tamil Nadu had attacked her over her stance. She had later apologised to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, but had insisted she would “rather speak the fact than be a robot or a puppet”.