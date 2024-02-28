Adani Defence & Aerospace starts South Asia’s largest ammunition & missiles complex in Kanpur

In a boost to India's defence capabilities, the country's leading private sector defence manufacturer Adani Defence & Aerospace launched two facilities dedicated to the production of ammunition and missiles in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Adani Defence already manufactures drones, anti-drone systems and small arms including light machine guns, assault rifles and pistols, according to the company’s website.

The mega facilities, touted as South Asia's largest, were inaugurated on Monday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Lt Gen N. S. Raja Subramani in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Defence and Uttar Pradesh government.

Spanning over 500 acres, the facility located in Kanpur is set to emerge as one of the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes in South Asia. It is geared to produce a diverse range of high-quality small, medium, and large calibre ammunition catering to the needs of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and police. The facility has already commenced production, starting with small calibre ammunition, with an initial output estimated to cover 25% of India's annual requirement, totalling 150 million rounds.

The unveiling of the facilities coincided with the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrike ‘Operation Bandar’, a historic operation by the Indian Air Force that was a testimony to India’s strategic assertiveness over external threats.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “This is a moment of great pride. The facility is a testimony to Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into an industrial powerhouse and our commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Adani Defence & Aerospace has made the largest investment in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, which will play a crucial role in developing a vibrant defence ecosystem. It is encouraging to see the commencement of operations within 18 months of allocating land. It will be a proud moment when ammunition and missiles produced in these facilities will help in securing the nation.”

Gen Manoj Pande underscored the importance of self-reliance in missiles and ammunition, particularly in light of recent geopolitical developments. He praised Adani Defence & Aerospace's substantial investments and dedication to indigenizing critical defence technologies, signaling a significant milestone in India's journey towards self-sufficiency in the defence sector.

“Recent geopolitical events have reemphasized the need for a reliable supply from internal sources for ammunition in preparedness for a long-drawn conflict. Such large investments and willingness of Adani Defence & Aerospace to indigenize critical technologies have built confidence in the users to depend on Indian private industry for strategic military supplies. This complex is a major milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in the defence sector," he said.