Adani will take over Dharavi land once people go to transit camps, says Uddhav

Mumbai: People living in Dharavi will not leave their homes and go to transit camps in Salt Pans because once they leave, the land will go to Adanis, and they won’t be able to come back, says Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday when he visited his party’s Dharavi shakha as a part of Lok Sabha polls preparations. HT Image

Thackeray along with the Congress has started an agitation against Adani Realty who won the contract for Dharavi Makeover. Thackeray had also taken out a morcha against the project from T-junction in Dharavi to the headquarters of Adani Realty in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in December.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Addressing a meeting there, he said, “I am overwhelmed by the crowd and can’t see the gate of my shakha. This crowd indicates that there is dissatisfaction with the government. The government is employing new tactics to terrorise people. Along with agencies, they have hired retired police officers in Dharavi to drive out people. But I am not bothered if my sainiks and people are with me.’’

He said that he had warned people that they would be put in transit camps and now the government has granted plots in and around Mulund for transit camps. “When I had asked these salt pan lands for Mumbaikars, it was not given,” said Thackeray, adding that the government believed in Sab ka Sath aur mitra ka vikas (Everyone’s support and development of friends) and that Adani was a friend of the Prime Minister.

He told the people present that if they go to transit camps on salt pan lands in Kanjur and Bhandup, they won’t get basic amenities and people must think about what can happen to their children.

Thackeray reminded the people of Dharavi of what his government did for them during Covid-19 and asked whether they saw the BJP in Dharavi during COVID. They have come now as they want the land.

He demanded 500 square feet of houses for Dharavi residents. Thackeray alleged the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation tender for auctioning Bandra Reclamation would also be given to Adani Realty, although a tender is issued.

Thackeray claimed that if he wanted, he would have struck a deal with those in power but chose to stand with the common people.

BJP Keshav Upadhye said, “Uddhav Thackeray is directionless and has no hopes for the future. He is feeling frustrated and hence makes wild allegations about the government. His misdeeds are known to people.’’

The Adani Realty group did not comment on the allegations made by Thackeray.