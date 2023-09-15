Adani, price rise top INDIA bloc’s agenda for special Parliament session

The parties in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will focus on three key demands — seeking a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Adani Group in the backdrop of the recent revelations of alleged stock manipulation; a debate on price rise; and a discussion on unemployment — among other issues in the upcoming special session of Parliament, according to people aware of the Opposition’s plans. HT Image

Three Opposition leaders from different parties maintained that the bloc is bracing for last-minute agenda changes from the government, and added that only conducting government business for the five days of the session will not be acceptable.

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the principal opposition party Congress have issued strong whips to their parliamentarians asking them to remain present on all five days.

“The agenda of the special Parliament session has still not been announced, and I say this because in the list of business, they have written a very sinister line there saying this is not the exhaustive list of business. They will be up to dirty tricks, and they can add some business last minute,” Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said on Thursday.

On the first day, when the discussion on 75 years of Indian Parliament has been listed, the INDIA alliance parties are set to launch a frontal attack on the government on the lack of space for topics the Opposition wants addressed, a tendency to bypass standing committees and push bills in a hurry, and the Prime Minister’s reluctance to address the two Houses on major issues.

“We want debate on the current economic situation, especially on the price rise and unemployment. Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi has already written to the Prime Minister on a number of issues that require discussion on the floor of the House,” said a Congress leader.

The government plans to clear The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 during the special session. The Opposition leaders, however, maintained that they will vehemently oppose it. “If they try to push to bill on election commissioners, all INDIA parties will oppose it,” said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The government also wants to pass the Repealing and Amending Bill, the Post Office Bill, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023.

On the morning of September 18, the Opposition parties are expected to meet to chalk out their joint strategy for the session. “Different parties are expected to prioritize their pet issues but everyone is on board to seek debates on price rise and unemployment,” said a third leader.

The INDIA bloc has also announced a rally in Bhopal in the first week of October on price rise and unemployment and on alleged corruption by the Union government.

On September 6, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi shot off a letter to the Prime to demand discussion on nine raging issues, including the Adani Group and the demand for a caste census in India.

