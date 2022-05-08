Adar Poonawalla to Elon Musk on Tesla in India: 'Best investment you'll make…'

The Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawalla on Sunday reached out to the world’s richest person Elon Musk on Twitter as he made a suggestion to the Tesla boss “on the best investment you’ll ever make”. “Hey @elonmusk just in case you don't end up buying @Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make. (sic)” Poonawalla’s tweet read.

Elon Musk last month clinched a deal to buy the social media giant in a $44 billion deal, one of the biggest the world of tech has seen in recent times. Twitter has become the latest addition in the Musk business empire. The 50-year-old came to prominence with his ambition to “colonise space”.

Musk-owned Tesla motors, a maker of electric vehicles, came close to making its India debut in Karnataka last year. The southern state was chosen to set up the facility of the automobile manufacturer because of its image as a hub for electric vehicles and aerospace manufacturing talent.

Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have also invited Musk’s firm to make investments.

Last month, union minister Nitin Gadkari was quoted as saying by ANI at an event: "It is a very easy alternative, if Elon Musk is ready to manufacture a Tesla in India, there is no problem. We have got all the competencies, the vendors are available. We have got all types of technology and because of that, he can reduce the cost."

"He is welcome in India. We don't have any problem, but, suppose, he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition for India. Our request to him is, come to India and manufacture here," Gadkari said. Last year too, he had assured all support from the government.

Earlier this year, Musk had said "still working through a lot of challenges with the government” when he was replying to a user who’d asked if there was any update on Tesla’s launch in India.

(With inputs from ANI)

