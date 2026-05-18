Additional sections of repeated rape of minor added against Sai Bhageerath: Cop

The Cyberabad police, probing the case of alleged sexual assault of a minor girl by Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Union minister of state for home affairs on Sunday announced changing of the first information report (FIR) and added additional sections that may lead to the life-imprisonment of the accused.

Cyberabad apprehended the accused near Manchirevula under Narsingi police station limits at 8.15pm on May 16. (X)

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In a statement, Cyberabad police commissioner M Ramesh said during the course of investigation, the statement of the victim and other witnesses were examined by the investigating officer.

Based on victim’s statement, the section of the law was altered and section 64 (2) (m) (case related to repeated sexual assault on minor girl) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), along with section 5 (1) read with 6 (offence of aggravated penetrative sexual assault against a child) of Protection Of Child from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act were added.

“Kukatpally deputy commissioner of police Ritiraj has been directed to supervise the investigation. The investigating officer also got the statement of the victim recorded under section 183 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) by the magistrate,” commissioner said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said based on the complaint by the girl, a case was registered against Bhageerath in Pet Basheerabad police station of Cyberabad commissionerate on May 8. The special operations team (SOT) of Cyberabad apprehended the accused near Manchirevula under Narsingi police station limits at 8.15pm on May 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said based on the complaint by the girl, a case was registered against Bhageerath in Pet Basheerabad police station of Cyberabad commissionerate on May 8. The special operations team (SOT) of Cyberabad apprehended the accused near Manchirevula under Narsingi police station limits at 8.15pm on May 16. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “After completion of medical examination, the accused Bhageerath was produced before the magistrate, who remanded him to 14-day judicial custody,” Ramesh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After completion of medical examination, the accused Bhageerath was produced before the magistrate, who remanded him to 14-day judicial custody,” Ramesh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another police officer who preferred anonymity said section 64 (2) (m) of the BNS is a stringent provision applicable in cases involving repeated rape of the same woman. “If the allegations are proven in court, the accused could face a minimum imprisonment of 10 years, extending up to life imprisonment,” officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another police officer who preferred anonymity said section 64 (2) (m) of the BNS is a stringent provision applicable in cases involving repeated rape of the same woman. “If the allegations are proven in court, the accused could face a minimum imprisonment of 10 years, extending up to life imprisonment,” officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer said that police seized Bhageerath’s phone the same night and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed examination. “The SIT [special investigation team] officials are closely scrutinising chats, messages, videos and photographs allegedly exchanged between Bhageerath and the victim,” officer said.

Investigators are also analysing CCTV footage collected from locations linked to the incident. Officers believe the forensic report could reveal further crucial evidence in the case.

Meanwhile, the SIT authorities are also probing the alleged involvement of Bhageerath’s friends. In victim’s complaint, her mother alleged that some of Bhageerath’s associates were present during the incident and later attempted to suppress the matter and broker a settlement to prevent it from becoming public.

Bhageerath is currently lodged in Cherlapally Jail as a remand prisoner, and police are expected to file a petition in the court seeking his custody for further interrogation, the official quoted above said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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