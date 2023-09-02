Adhir Ranjan declines to be on ‘One Nation One Election’ panel: ‘Total eyewash’

Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has declined to be a member of the One Nation One Election panel which as mandated by the law commission will recommend ways to implement simultaneous elections in the country. The eight-member committee was notified on Saturday and was given the task to weigh every aspect if simultaneous polls are held.

In a letter addressed to Union home minister Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he has no hesitation in declining to serve on the committee. He said the terms of reference have been prepared in such a manner that the conclusion is confirmed -- that is simultaneous elections will happen going forward. "I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash," Adhir wrote.

"Moreover the sudden attempt to thrust a constitutionally suspect, pragmatically non-feasible and logistically unimplementable idea on the nation, months before the general elections, raises serious concerns about ulterior motives of the government," Adhir wrote,

"Furthermore, I find that the current LOP in the Rajya Sabha has been excluded. This is a deliberate insult to the system of Parliamentary democracy. In these circumstances, I have no option but to decline your invitation," the Congress leader wrote,

