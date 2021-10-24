Adhir Ranjan says Mamata becoming 'middleman of PM Modi'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, alleging she is becoming a “middleman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. In a no-holds-barred attack, Ranjan claimed Mamata's party TMC and the BJP seem to have settled on an agreement called ‘Delhi yours, Kolkata ours’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mamata Banerjee is helping BJP by opposing Congress. She is becoming a middleman of PM Modi. Looks like they had an agreement that 'Delhi yours, Kolkata ours' otherwise she wouldn't have spoken useless things about Congress,” news agency ANI quoted Ranjan, who is also the president of the West Bengal Congress, as saying.

The two parties have been at loggerheads ever since the TMC in its mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ said that its party chief Mamata Banerjee should be the face of the opposition against PM Modi, and not Congress's Rahul Gandhi. The editorial claimed Congress has become irrelevant, branding the TMC as the “real Congress”.

The relationship between the Congress and the TMC were further strained after Mamata Banerjee's party took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's defeat in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, wondering whether the Congress can erase the loss through a Twitter trend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, TMC mocked the Congress over its decision to field 40 per cent women candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and hoped that the move to “emulate” the ruling party in West Bengal is not mere “tokenism”. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Tuesday announced that the party will give 40 per cent tickets to women, who constitute roughly half of the electorate, for the UP Assembly polls.