Aditya-L1: Leaders across party lines hail India's first solar mission launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully lifts off the PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. SRO's PSLV-C57 carrying 'Aditya-L1' spacecraft lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota.(ISRO)

Leaders and political parties across the party lines congratulated and hailed the space agency for the achievement days after India's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon.

Prime minister Narendra Modi hailed the launch saying India's tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe.

“After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity,” he said on X.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari hailed the feat saying that the remarkable endeavor promises to unlock the secrets of earth's nearest star.

"Congratulations, ISRO! 🌞🚀 A historic achievement in the pursuit of scientific knowledge! ISRO has triumphantly launched its first-ever space mission to study the Sun, #AdityaL1🛰 This remarkable endeavor promises to unlock the secrets of our nearest star, shedding light on its mysteries and enhancing our understanding of space weather. Kudos to the brilliant minds at ISRO who have made this mission possible. Your dedication and expertise continue to inspire us all. Here's to a bright future of solar exploration and groundbreaking discoveries! 🌌⚡ ," he said on X.

Union minister Jitendra Singh while congratulating the ISRO team said that it's a “Sunshine” moment for India.

“A “Sunshine” moment for India! And a moment of destiny for all of us here at #Sriharikota who are part of the history in making. Kudos team #ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C57/ #AdityaL1…India’s first Solar mission.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while hailing the achievement said that Science, as an instrument of development, welfare and positive change, remains our magna carta.

“We are indebted and grateful to our scientists, space engineers, researchers and our hard-working personnel at @ISRO for the successful launch of #AdityaL1 - Solar Observation Mission. Our tribute to the vision, ingenuity and the vigorous dedication of our legendary scientists and countless researchers for this historic accomplishment.”

While sharing a detailed timelines of the events associated with the mission, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh congratulated the space agency saying that today's launch of Aditya-L1 is another stupendous achievement of ISRO and for India!

"Today's launch of Aditya-L1 is another stupendous achievement of ISRO and for India! While saluting ISRO once again, it is worthwhile recalling the recent timeline for Aditya-L1 to understand the continuity in the ISRO saga," he said on X.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the achievement marks another giant leap in space exploration.

“Congratulations to @isro and all our Indians for the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar mission. This historic achievement marks another giant leap in space exploration. This Mission carries the hopes of billions and I pray for its triumph. Jai Hind 🇮🇳”, he said on X.

AAP said that days after conquering the moon, ISRO is now set to study the Sun.

"Lift off Normal! 🚀 Days after conquering the moon 🌝 ISRO is now set to study the Sun 🌞 with the successful launch of #AdityaL1. Another proud day for India 🇮🇳. Congratulations to ISRO," it said on X.

Meanwhile, the crowd gathered at Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as the spacecraft lifted off the site. People expressed their joy and happiness. ""We have come from Mumbai to witness this. It was an unforgettable moment for us. This (Aditya L-1) is going to be marvellous. It is a wonderful feeling that we are giving competition to space agencies like NASA and others. We are really excited," a visitor told ANI.

Named after the Hindi word for the sun, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to travel about 1.5 million km over four months to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on Earth commonly seen as auroras.

The spacecraft will travel to a kind of parking lot in space where objects tend to stay put because of balancing gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft, called as Lagrange Points, named after Italian-French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange.

