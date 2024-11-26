Adityanath attacks Cong for including secular, socialist in Constitution Preamble

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked the Congress for “strangling” the Constitution by “tampering with” its Preamble to include the words “secular” and “socialist”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (X)

The comments came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the inclusion of the words “socialist” and “secular” in the Preamble through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment in 1976. The court noted that these terms have achieved widespread acceptance.

Adityanath argued that the original Constitution drafted under the chairmanship of BR Ambedkar on November 26, 1949, did not include the words “secular” or “socialist.” He said Congress added these terms during the Emergency. “The people have delivered a fitting lesson to those who betrayed the Constitution,” he said at a ceremony to mark the Constitution Day. He led the reading of the Preamble and paid tributes to the architects of the Constitution.

Adityanath described the strength and comprehensiveness of the Constitution. He said it is the most robust Constitution. Adityanath credited Ambedkar with laying the foundation of one India through the Constitution. He said that Constitution Day reminds citizens of the greatness of India’s democracy and Constitution.

Adityanath hailed Ambedkar as India’s true son, highlighting how the drafting committee under his leadership incorporated core values such as justice, equality, and fraternity, ensuring the country’s strong future.

Adityanath referred to the formation of the Constituent Assembly in 1946, its first meeting, the election of Rajendra Prasad as its president, and the Constitution drafting committee under Ambedkar’s chairmanship. He added debates were instrumental in shaping the Constitution and called them its essence. Adityanath urged the legislature, executive, and judiciary to draw inspiration and guidance from these debates reflecting the Constitution’s spirit. He added the Constitution ensures equal voting rights for individuals of every caste, opinion, and religion.

Adityanath attacked the Congress for undermining the Constitution’s sanctity by attempting to alter its basic structure. He blamed the party for the erosion of people’s faith in it. Adityanath said the Bharatiya Janata Party government restored and strengthened this faith, upholding the true essence of the Constitution.

Adityanath said the soul of any Constitution lies in its objectives and principles. He added the public has not hesitated to hold accountable those who tampered with the Constitution.