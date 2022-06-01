Adityanath lays first stone for construction of main Ram temple

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the first stone for the construction of the main structure of the Ram temple in Ayodhya amid Vedic rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the 500-year struggle for the temple has ended and that it is a matter of pride for every Indian. He recalled Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal’s role in the temple movement.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, also attended the ceremony. Eleven priests performed a puja at the event.

Adityanath also released a book about the temple construction work of Ram Mandir and felicitated engineers associated with it.

Sandstones from Bansi Paharpur in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan will be used for the construction of the main structure of the temple.

In 2019, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of the temple at the site of the demolished 16th-century Babri Masjid.

