e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Adityanath orders increase in number of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients

Adityanath orders increase in number of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients

At a meeting to review the pandemic and the unlock situation, Adityanath said the increase in beds should be supplemented with arrangement of all necessary medical equipment and human resources.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said his government was committed to providing the best treatment to all Covid-19 patients,
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said his government was committed to providing the best treatment to all Covid-19 patients,(HT PHOTO)
         

Chief minister Adityanath on Monday directed officers concerned to increase the number of beds in Covid-19 hospitals in Uttar Pradesh in such a manner that there would always be a surplus of beds at these facilities, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

The state government was committed to providing the best treatment to all Covid-19 patients, Adityanath reiterated at a meeting in his residence to review the pandemic and the unlock situation.

“For providing the best treatment to Covid patients, ensure that the hospitals are well equipped. The patients must get quality treatment facilities,” he said according to the statement.

“But do not merely increase the beds. The increase in beds should be supplemented with arrangement of all necessary medical equipment and human resources,” he said.

He reiterated that all districts must keep their integrated command and control centres in the utmost active mode and make them function efficiently for coordinated Covid-19 management.

“Through these integrated control and command centres, keep in touch on a regular basis with the patients who are in home isolation. Monitor their health status regularly, using the system. At the same time, keep all ambulances fully active for transporting Covid patients. Pay special attention to Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar districts vis-a-vis Covid-19 management,” he said.

The chief minister observed: “Contact tracing is helping keep Covid-19 spread under control. So, do more and better contact tracing. Speed up door-to-door survey to detect anyone with Covid symptoms. If need be, create more door-to-door survey teams and set targets for them.”

He also asked officials to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against those who resort to black-marketeering of fertilizer and said all farmers must get the required quantity of fertilizer, the statement added.

“Invoke NSA against those who put fertilizer in the black market,” he said.

Touching upon investments to shore up the economy amid the pandemic, the chief minister asked the officers and departments concerned to keep in touch with investors, sort out their problems and issues.

Talking about waterlogging in Noida and Greater Noida following heavy rain, Adityanath asked the officers concerned to evolve a system to prevent such situations in the future.

tags
top news
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
CWC meeting Live updates: ‘Nobody can question my loyalty to Congress’, says Mukul Wasnik
CWC meeting Live updates: ‘Nobody can question my loyalty to Congress’, says Mukul Wasnik
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
Amid Covid-19, Mumbai witnesses quietest Ganesh Chaturthi in 17 yrs
Amid Covid-19, Mumbai witnesses quietest Ganesh Chaturthi in 17 yrs
No NEET exam abroad, but students allowed to come by flight: SC
No NEET exam abroad, but students allowed to come by flight: SC
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In