Adityanath orders increase in number of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:56 IST

Chief minister Adityanath on Monday directed officers concerned to increase the number of beds in Covid-19 hospitals in Uttar Pradesh in such a manner that there would always be a surplus of beds at these facilities, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

The state government was committed to providing the best treatment to all Covid-19 patients, Adityanath reiterated at a meeting in his residence to review the pandemic and the unlock situation.

“For providing the best treatment to Covid patients, ensure that the hospitals are well equipped. The patients must get quality treatment facilities,” he said according to the statement.

“But do not merely increase the beds. The increase in beds should be supplemented with arrangement of all necessary medical equipment and human resources,” he said.

He reiterated that all districts must keep their integrated command and control centres in the utmost active mode and make them function efficiently for coordinated Covid-19 management.

“Through these integrated control and command centres, keep in touch on a regular basis with the patients who are in home isolation. Monitor their health status regularly, using the system. At the same time, keep all ambulances fully active for transporting Covid patients. Pay special attention to Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar districts vis-a-vis Covid-19 management,” he said.

The chief minister observed: “Contact tracing is helping keep Covid-19 spread under control. So, do more and better contact tracing. Speed up door-to-door survey to detect anyone with Covid symptoms. If need be, create more door-to-door survey teams and set targets for them.”

He also asked officials to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against those who resort to black-marketeering of fertilizer and said all farmers must get the required quantity of fertilizer, the statement added.

“Invoke NSA against those who put fertilizer in the black market,” he said.

Touching upon investments to shore up the economy amid the pandemic, the chief minister asked the officers and departments concerned to keep in touch with investors, sort out their problems and issues.

Talking about waterlogging in Noida and Greater Noida following heavy rain, Adityanath asked the officers concerned to evolve a system to prevent such situations in the future.