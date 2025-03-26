‘BJP ke liye…’: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘namuna’; Congress reacts

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath questioned the purpose of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', claiming that everyone was aware of the Congress leader's intentions. Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference on the completion of eight years of the state government, in Lucknow.(PTI file)

In an interview with ANI, Yogi Adityanath said, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra is part of Bharat Todo Abhiyan. He criticises India outside India. The country has understood his nature and intentions. In India's politics, Bharatiya Janata Party ke liye Rahul jaise kuch namune rehne chahiye jisse ek rasta hamesha ke liye saaf hota rahe aur acha rahe.”

Rahul Gandhi commenced the first leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and concluded it on January 30 in Srinagar. The yatra covered 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and lasted more than 130 days.

‘No need to reply': Congress

Congress MP K Suresh hit back at Yogi Adityanath, alleging that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh had collapsed and questioned the BJP leader on the Maha Kumbh stampede.

“This is not the first time he has attacked Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi. There is no need for a reply,” Suresh told ANI.

“Yogi Adityanath had promised ₹25 lakhs to families of persons who lost their lives in the Mahakumbh stampede, but he has not given any compensation yet. The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has collapsed. In the Kumbh stampede, many people were affected, but he is making allegations against the Congress party and the INDIA bloc,” Suresh added.

‘SP praised Jinnah’

Adityanath also attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said those who praised Muhammad Ali Jinnah should not teach history.

“In our culture, it is said that the one who worships will become like that. We respect Ram, Krishna, Shiva, and worship them. So, in a way, their good qualities are also with us by their grace. Those (Opposition) who respect Aurangzeb and Babar will be able to see those qualities in them. People have seen it with their own eyes, and they will see it in the future as well. We know the history of those who glorify Jinnah,” Adityanath told ANI.

“We remember that in this same Uttar Pradesh, we were joining the program of the run-up for the unity of the people's leader, Vallabhbhai Patel. We had invited all the people of the country for this. We invited the BJP and all the parties. On the one hand, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is the ideal of India's unity, is the symbol of the unity of India. We expressed our faith in him, and these people glorified Jinnah. So this is the same category; this is the same breed that worships Babar, Aurangzeb, and Jinnah. So what will be their feelings towards the country? What will be their feelings towards India's heritage? What will be their feelings towards the great men of India? This can be seen from this. And these people are opportunistic,” Adityanath added.