Rahul Gandhi says caste census to ‘bring out truth of inequality’, BJP reacts

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has reiterated his demand for the caste census, calling it as an important step towards bringing out the “truth of inequality and discrimination”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2025.(X/Congress)

Gandhi made the remarks in an X post and a video of his interaction with former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman and academician Sukhdeo Thorat.

"I had a detailed discussion with Prof Thorat, a well-known academician, economist, expert on Dalit issues, and member of the study committee on caste census in Telangana, on the Mahad Satyagraha and the ongoing struggle of Dalits for access to administration, education, bureaucracy and resources," Gandhi said on Thursday.

“On March 20, 1927, Ambedkar had directly challenged caste discrimination through the Mahad Satyagraha,” the Congress MP from Raebareli added.

"It was not just a fight for the right to water, but for equality and respect. This fight for 'rightful share', which began 98 years ago, is still going on," Gandhi said.

"Caste census is an important step towards bringing out the truth of inequality and discrimination, which its opponents do not want to be out in public. Babasaheb's dream is still incomplete. His fight is not just for the past, it is a fight for today as well - we will fight it with all our might," the Congress leader added.

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

The BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi's remarks.

“Rahul Gandhi's shocking outburst on merit clearly exposes the nepotistic and feudal mindset of Congress. The dynastic Congress has always historically abused and insulted meritorious leaders belonging to the SC, ST, and OBC communities who progressed in public life through their hard work and sheer commitment,” BJP leader CR Kesavan told PTI.

“The Congress party has always harboured a 'Dalit virodhi' mindset and the Congress party always tries to crush merit,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)