Adityanath won’t come back to power, says Bhupesh Baghel. Lists these reasons

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held early next year.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said there is anti-incumbency against Yogi Adityanath's government. (PTI Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

A day after coming down heavily on his Uttar Pradesh counterpart over Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s detention in Sitapur, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday mounted yet another attack on Yogi Adityanath. Baghel said there is anti-incumbency against Adityanath's government and he will not be able to come back to power for the second time in Uttar Pradesh. “There is anti-incumbency in the state. From farmers, youth, Scheduled community to traders, everyone is upset with the chief minister... The Yogi government will not retain power,” news agency ANI quoted the Chhattisgarh chief minister as saying during his visit to Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, Bhupesh Baghel called Adityanath a "coward" for not letting Priyanka Gandhi visit Lakhimpur Kheri following the violence last Sunday and keeping her in custody, reported PTI. Priyanka Gandhi was detained in Sitapur last Monday following her attempt to visit the violence-hit district where eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Baghel made the remarks while addressing the party’s "Kisan Nyay Rally" in Varanasi.

He also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the ruling party in the state divides people in the name of religion, which he said they "learnt from the British". Training guns at Adityanath, Baghel said he had never known seers to fear anyone but Adityanath proved to be an exception who, he said, was a “big coward”.

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held early next year. The BJP came back to power in the state in the 2017 assembly polls bagging 309 seats. The Samajwadi Party got 49 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 18, and Congress managed 7 seats in the last assembly polls.

