BJP sought votes in cows’ name but did not serve them well: Baghel

VARANASI: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said here on Sunday that chief minister Yogi Adityanath was very scared of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Therefore, he was not allowing her to visit the aggrieved families in Lakhimpur Kheir.

Speaking at the Kisan Nyay Rally, Baghel said, “I believe that sadhus and saints are not afraid of anyone. But Yogi Adityanath is scared of our leader Priyanka Gandhi who fought for the rights of the farmers. Therefore, he deployed police to stop her from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri. Yogi is also scared of farmers and opposition leaders.”

Baghel said that the BJP took votes in the name of cows. But the BJP-led government didn’t serve cows well. Rather, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh was serving the cows well. “We are purchasing cow dung at ₹2 per kg and making vermi-compost . Now we have started making electricity from that,” he said.

Bhaghel hoped that when the assembly elections were held in UP, the government would definitely be formed under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi.

He said Kashi was the land of Baba Vishwanath. People visited this place to seek answers to their questions. UP elections would give answers to questions of people, including poor, farmers, downtrodden and youths.