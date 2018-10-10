Adivasi man’s fingers chopped off in Bengal’s Birbhum

A group of people allegedly chopped off the fingers from an Adivasi man’s hand in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, purportedly due to some superstition, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the 60-year-old Adivasi man was hospitalised after his fingers were chopped off.

“We are yet to receive any written complaint. But we are looking into the matter,” police said, adding that efforts were on to trace the culprits.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 19:56 IST