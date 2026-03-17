Adjournment motion over MNREGA disallowed, Cong walks out of Chhattisgarh House

The Opposition Congress on Tuesday walked out of the Chhattisgarh assembly, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government of snatching the rights of the poor by weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and replacing it with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G. Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the Union government diluted the rights guaranteed under MNREGA. (X)

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the Union government altered the scheme’s structure and diluted the rights guaranteed under it as the Congress moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the issue.

BJP legislator Ajay Chandrakar interrupted Baghel and said the Opposition had informed the House on Monday about its decision not to participate in proceedings.

Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant said the party had indicated its plan to move an adjournment motion and then boycott proceedings. Baghel said there would be no need for a boycott if the motion was accepted, challenging the treasury benches to allow a discussion.

The situation escalated with sloganeering from both sides, leading to a brief adjournment. After the House reconvened, Mahant said the issue concerns the poor people and asserted that Congress would continue to fight for their welfare. “If issues related to the rights of the poor are not discussed, then what will be?” he asked, reiterating the demand for a debate.

Dharamlal Kaushik, who was presiding over the assembly proceedings, disallowed the adjournment motion. He said the subject pertained to the Central government, prompting Congress to stage the walkout.