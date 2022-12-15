Advantage T'gana as Maha village home split in half opts for KCR. Find out why

A house in a village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has been caught in between two states - literally - after a 53-year-old survey split it in half, leaving one in the western state and the other in what is now Telangana. Four rooms of the home in Maharajguda village fall within the jurisdiction of the Telangana government. Uttam Pawar told news agency ANI his family pays taxes to both states but receives more benefits from the Telangana government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When boundary was surveyed in 1969, we were told that half of our house is in Maharashtra and the other half in Telangana. We've not faced any troubles. We are paying taxes for both states' gram panchayats... and getting more benefits under Telangana govt schemes."

Read more: 'Bandit's Rashtra Samithi…': YS Sharmila jab at Telangana CM K Chandrasekar Rao

Pawar's dilemma isn't the only one of its kind; recently residents from over a dozen villages on the border between the two states have demanded they be allowed to crossover.

The villagers claim they struggle for basic facilities, including roads and water, under the Maharashtra government and point to better infrastructure, including schools and financial aid, offered by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Amit Shah meets CMs amid Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: ‘No state will…’

"People want to merge with Telangana as they are getting many benefits compared to Maharashtra government. Telangana gives pension of ₹1,000 to senior citizens... 10 kg of ration and many other benefits," a resident of Maharashtra's Nake Wada village told ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON