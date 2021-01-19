'Advisable to not take vaccine if...': Bharat Biotech issues Covaxin fact sheet
India has launched a massive exercise to inoculate its population against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) which has claimed more than 1.5 lakh lives in the country.
In the vaccination drive that began on January 16, the doctors are using two vaccines - Covishield made by Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech.
But days into the vaccination programme, Bharat Biotech has come out with a fact sheet about the process involved and who should avoid taking the vaccine.
According to the fact sheet posted on Bharat Biotech's website, it is advisable not to take the vaccine if a person has allergies, fever or bleeding disorder or is on a blood thinner.
It also said that pregnant and breastfeeding women should also avoid taking Covaxin. Those who are immune-compromised or are on medicine that affects immune system, and those who have received another Covid-19 vaccine should also not get the Bharat Biotech's medicine, the company said.
Also Watch | First feeling, side-effects, doubts: Vaccinated doctors share experience
So who all are eligible to get Covaxin shots? The fact sheet from Bharat Biotech says that CDSCO has authorised the restricted use of its vaccine under clinical trial mode.
"Individuals who are prioritised under the public health program of the ministry of health and family welfare, will be covered under this endeavour. Informing the individuals about the offer for vaccination with Covaxin will rest with the respective government program officials. Those offered Covaxin at pre-specified booths will have the options to receive or reject administration of the vaccine," the fact sheet said.
The company document further described the ingredients in the Covaxin. It contains 64g of whole-virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 antigen (Strain: NIV-2020-770), and the other inactive ingredients such as aluminum hydroxide gel (250 μg), TLR 7/8 agonist (imidazoquinolinone) 15 μg, 2-phenoxyethanol 2.5 mg, and phosphate buffer saline up to 0.5 ml.
"The vaccine thus has been developed by using inactivated/killed virus along with the aforementioned chemicals," said Bharat Biotech.
Covaxin is administered as an injection into the deltoid muscle of the upper arm. It is a two-dose series given four weeks apart, Bharat Biotech further said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 sites in MP selected for hosting cheetah, officials to train in Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I will never change from secularism’: Karti Chidambaram on Tamil new year row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Few people owning country, says Rahul; hails protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apart from Rafale jets, Indo-French air exercise to feature Su-30s, Mirage 2000s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bose family, TMC, Left react sharply to ‘Parakram Diwas’ decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court-appointed panel to meet farmers on Jan 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to get 2 mn doses of Covishield from India as ‘gift’ tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardinals meet PM Modi, urge him to invite Pope Francis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfathomable loss: Tamil Nadu governor condoles death of oncologist Dr V Shanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covishield not being sold under $3 per dose anywhere in the world, says SII
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested under Madhya Pradesh's new anti-conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Millions unhappy with govt’s handling of protests against farm laws: Rahul
- The Congress leader also said that the nation’s image is being tarnished due to the agitations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw new privacy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox