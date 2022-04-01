AFSPA reduced in 3 north-eastern states, extended in Arunachal | 5 points

The centre on Thursday said it would reduce 'disturbed areas' under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur, where it has been in place for decades. In a separate notification, the centre also extended the controversial law in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh - Tirap, Changland, and Longding, and areas under Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations bordering Assam.

Here are 5 things to know about the highly controversial law:

AFSPA was originally passed by the British rulers in 1942 in response to the Quit India Movement. However, after India gained independence in 1947, it was retained by Jawaharlal Nehru and AFSPA was notified as an act in 1958.

The law extends special military powers to the army and other security forces in notified areas, as well as state, and central police personnel, to conduct ops and arrest anyone without a warrant. It also gives them immunity from arrest and prosecution. According to the law, after an area is declared 'disturbed', the centre, or the governor of the state, can impose exceptional powers for the armed forces. As per the Human Rights Watch, AFSPA provides 'wide powers to shoot, kill, arrest on a flimsy pretext, conduct warrantless searches, demolish structures'.

Apart from the north-eastern states, AFSPA was also implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. However, the law was repealed in Punjab, followed by Tripura and Meghalaya.

AFSPA has been severely criticized by politicians, civil society groups, and others for its 'draconian' provisions. Protests have rocked the northeast for years demanding its complete withdrawal. These protests made headlines in December last year after 14 civilians were killed in Nagaland after a botched Army op.

Manipur activist Irom Chanu Sharmila has been the face of these protests. She was on a hunger strike from November 2000 to August 2016 before forming the Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance ahead of the 2017 Manipur election.