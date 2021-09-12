After 18 months, Wipro senior staff to return to office today

Software company Wipro, on Sunday, said that a section of its senior leadership would resume work from office, twice a week, from Monday, after a gap of 18 months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely,” Rishad Premji, the Chairman of Wipro, said in a post on Twitter.

Premji also put out a video in which employees will go through a series of checks, including temperature, identification and scanning of QR codes to enter the office premises.

According to the company, it will adopt a flexible and hybrid approach in its policy and fully vaccinated employees in leadership roles will return to office.

The development comes at a time when Karnataka, and its largest technology hub Bengaluru, stares at the looming threat of an impending third wave of Covid infections.

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had announced restrictions almost a week before the curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March last year, following which Information Technology (IT) companies had adopted the work from home (WFH) policy that later became the norm among large corporations.

The WFH policy had helped reduce some of the traffic congestion in the city. However, the fear of contracting the virus in public transport has forced several of Bengaluru’s residents to depend on private transport that has added to the city’s challenges that include poor quality of roads, dipping air and water quality and endless traffic jams.

Even the state IT/BT department had requested most of the IT companies to continue its WFH policy, at least till December 2022, in the light of Bengaluru Metro authorities about to start the construction work on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch which houses some of these companies, and is dubbed one of the largest IT corridors of Bengaluru.

Wipro’s decision could also open the doors for its peers to initiate the return of its employees to the offices.

“Wipro Ltd will adopt a flexible, hybrid approach in our return to office policy. Beginning September 13, fully vaccinated employees in leadership roles will return to work from offices in India, twice a week (Mondays and Thursdays). We have extended work from home for all other employees until October 31, 2021,” the company said in a statement.

The company said that almost 70% of all its employees have taken at least one dose of vaccine so far.

“The health and safety of employees remain our utmost priority. We have put in place several measures, including round-the-clock workplace sanitization, wearing masks at all times and strict social distancing practices to ensure employee safety,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Bengaluru is home to a number of technology companies such as Infosys, Wipro, Intel, Accenture and several other corporate giants in the fields of aerospace, biotechnology, startups among others.