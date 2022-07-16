After Abe’s assassination, MHA asks forces to watch ‘rear side’ in VIP security

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination last week has prompted the Indian government to send a letter to all the security agencies asking them to give special emphasis to the VVIP security, and watch the “rear side”, people familiar with the development said.

Abe was shot dead by one Tetsuya Yamagami (41) using a homemade gun while the former PM was giving a speech on a street in the city of Nara on July 8. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The same day, said an officer who didn’t want to be named, senior officials at the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and central intelligence and security agencies deliberated the loopholes in the security of VVIPs, and it was decided to send an advisory to forces concerned.

Multiple forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard (NSG) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as well as police in states and union territories are engaged in VVIP security of hundreds of protectees while the elite Special Protection Group (SPG) secures the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The advisory sent to the VIP security units and state governments and police on July 8 asks them to be alert about security of VIPs/VVIPs, according to an officer, who didn’t want to be named.

Emphasis should also be given to the rear side of the protectees, if they are at a public rally/event, the Centre is learnt to have asked the VVIP security units, this officer added.

“The units concerned have been told to ensure proper access control at an event where VVIPs are present and there should be layered security,” said another officer citing details of the MHA letter.

Subsequently, the authorities have been told to thoroughly check and re-check the entry points for people, ensure strict crowd control measures and continuously monitor the close proximity of the VVIP, the second officer said.

