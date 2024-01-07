After anti-India posts, 3 Maldives leaders in dock

The Maldives government on Sunday suspended at least three ministers who made derogatory comments on social media against India and its leadership even as it distanced itself from the remarks and urged officials not to do anything that affects ties with international partners. Dubai, Dec 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, in Dubai on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

The row erupted over the weekend aftersome Maldivian leaders, includingZahid Rameez, a leader of the Progressive Party of Maldives that is part of the government, and deputy minister Mariyam Shiuna, reacted to posts on social media describing Lakshadweep as a tourist destination that rivals the Maldives following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the islands.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

HT's full coverage of Maldives row: PM Modi's tweet, ministers' remarks and more

“All government officials responsible for the comments have been suspended from their post effective immediately,” said Ibrahim Khaleel, spokesperson for the President of Maldives.

While Khaleel didn’t name the officials, reports in the Maldivian media identified them as Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, all of whom are deputy ministers in the ministry of youth empowerment, information and art.It could not be confirmed if any action was taken against Rameez.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the Indian side had conveyed its concerns over the derogatory remarks to the Maldives. The row comes at a time when the new President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, who is perceived to be pro-China, has called on India to withdraw some 77 Indian military personnel posted in the Indian Ocean archipelago to operate two helicopters and an aircraft.

Following his recent visit to Lakshadweep, Modi highlighted the “stunning beauty” of the islands and the “incredible warmth” of its people in a post on X and said: “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.”

This spurred several posts on social media urging Indians to visit Lakshadweep instead of the Maldives because of the pro-China tilt of the government in Male. Muizzu, who assumed office last November, also broke with convention by announcing recently that he would visit China before travelling to India. New Delhi is usually the first port of call for Maldivian presidents but Turkey was the first country to which Muizzu made a bilateral visit.

Responding to one such post, Shiuna on X referred to the Indian premier as a “puppet of Israel”. She subsequently deleted the post but screen grabs of it were widely shared on social media. In another post, Shiuna opposed what she described as India’s “military presence” in the Maldives. Similar derogatory posts were made by Malsha Shareef and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid.

Rameez responded to one such post on X by saying that the idea of the islands competing with the Maldives is “delusional”. He added: “How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Maldivian foreign ministry issued a statement that said the government is aware of “derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals”. Without directly referring to India, the statement added: “These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives.”

The government, the statement further said, “believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners”.

“Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks,” the statement said.

Other Maldivian leaders, including former president Mohamed Nasheed, former president Ibrahim Solih and former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, criticised the actions of the deputy ministers. Nasheed referred to the “appalling language” used by Shiuna “towards the leader of a key ally that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity” and said in a post on X that Muizzu’s government must give a “clear assurance to India they do not reflect [government] policy”.

“India has always been a good friend to Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age-old friendship between our two countries,” Solih said on X.

Shahid said in a post on X that the derogatory remarks by the deputy ministers and a member of the ruling coalition towards Modi and the people of India are “reprehensible and odious”. He added, “India is a time-tested friend and an unwavering ally. They have historically been the first to respond in our time of need. Our close relationship has been bound by mutual respect, history, culture and strong people-to-people relations.”