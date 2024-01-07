LIVE Updates: Maldives minister's post on PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks row
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hailed India as a “key ally” of the security and prosperity of the archipelago nation.
A tweet by a Maldives minister on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Lakshadweep triggered a row on social media as he accused India of targeting Maldives. India faces significant challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism, Mariyam Shiuna said after which former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed denounced the comments and hailed India as a “key ally” of the security and prosperity of the archipelago nation.
"What appalling language by Maldives Government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for the Maldives’ security and prosperity," Mohamed Nasheed said.
- Jan 07, 2024 04:04 PM IST
Maldives foreign ministry website not accessible in India: What we know so far
Maldives foreign ministry website is not available in India. It may be because Maldives government put a firewall or temporarily blocked access to their website from Indian IP addresses.Jan 07, 2024 04:01 PM IST
When Mohamed Muizzu met PM Modi in Dubai
Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu met PM Modi in Dubai on the sidelines of the COP28 climate talks in December 2023. Then both leaders agreed to set up a core group to discuss relations and deepen ties.Jan 07, 2024 03:46 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut's first response on Maldives row: ‘Suffering from massive Muslim phobia’
Kangana Ranaut responded to row after Maldives minister's comments on PM Modi. The actor said on X, “Smell?? Permanent smell?? What!!! Suffering from massive Muslim phobia, even though belonging to the same community. Lakshadweep consists of 98 percent of Muslim population, this prominent public figure from Maldives calling them smelly and lowly is rather racist and uninformed. Mr Zahid, Lakshadweep’s entire population is hardly 60 thousands people, which means it’s almost untouched, unexplored and unexploited natural island.”
She added, “For most people tourism is not just filthy luxury, it is rather exploration of nature, alignment with the source and above all experiencing and enjoying the raw, untouched beauty of virgin beaches. Shame on you for being so crass and vulgarly racist.”Jan 07, 2024 03:40 PM IST
What we know about Mohamed Muizzu's scheduled China trip amid Maldives row
Jan 07, 2024 03:29 PM IST
- Mohamed Muizzu is scheduled to visit China on Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said.
- Chinese president Xi Jinping invited him, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.
- “China and the Maldives boast time-honoured friendship. In the past 52 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have treated each other with respect and supported each other, setting a fine example of equality and mutual benefits between countries of different sizes,” spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry said.
Diplomatic tension between India and Maldives in just three pointers: Your cheatsheet
Jan 07, 2024 03:27 PM IST
- Tension between India and the Maldives has spiked in recent months.
- It happened after Maldives new president Mohamed Muizzu assumed office in November last year.
- Mohamed Muizzu indicated a shift in foreign policy, signaling closer ties with China.
Salman Khan says ‘yeh hamare India mein hain’ for Lakshadweep
Salman Khan praised the clean beaches of Lakshadweep saying, “It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain.”Jan 07, 2024 03:22 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor's ‘I feel FOMO’ tweet amid Maldives row
Shraddha Kapoor expressed her wish to explore Lakshadweep's beaches and coastlines, saying, “All these images and memes making me super FOMO now. Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I'm on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands.”Jan 07, 2024 03:18 PM IST
John Abraham is all praises for Lakshadweep amid Maldives row
John Abraham praised the hospitality and marine life in Lakshadweep saying in a post on X, “With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go.”Jan 07, 2024 03:12 PM IST
Akshay Kumar ‘surprised’ Maldives is doing this to India
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expressed his astonishment at the derogatory comments from some Maldives public figures.
"Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," Akshay Kumar said.Jan 07, 2024 03:08 PM IST
Why have Indian celebrities commented on the controversy
When Maldives minister accused India of targeting the nation and claimed that India faced challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism, Indian celebrities had no choice. From Akshay Kumar to Sachin Tendulkar, celebrities came forward to champion the cause of Lakshadweep and show the beauty of the Indian islands.Jan 07, 2024 03:02 PM IST
Maldives official response to minister's remarks on PM Modi
Maldives government issues a statement on remarks by its minister on PM Modi. “These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives,” Male said.Jan 07, 2024 02:57 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar's ‘#ExploreIndianIslands’ tweet amid Maldives row
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) urging people to visit Indian islands amid Maldives controversy.
Sachin Tendulkar said, “250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created.”Jan 07, 2024 02:52 PM IST
What former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed said
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory remarks made by a Maldives minister, saying, “What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy.”Jan 07, 2024 02:49 PM IST
PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit
PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep was seen a move to promote tourism on the island. Lakshadweep comprises 36 islands with an area of 32 sqkm.Share this article
