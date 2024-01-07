LIVE Updates: Maldives minister's post on PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks row

A tweet by a Maldives minister on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Lakshadweep triggered a row on social media as he accused India of targeting Maldives. India faces significant challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism, Mariyam Shiuna said after which former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed denounced the comments and hailed India as a “key ally” of the security and prosperity of the archipelago nation.

Prime minister Narendra Modi meets with Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu.(ANI File)