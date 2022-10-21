After Army chopper crashes in Arunachal, 2 bodies found: Report

Hours after an Army chopper crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, two bodies were reported to be found amid massive search operations. The accident was reported in a highly remote area in the Upper Siang district on Friday morning. The accident comes weeks after an Indian Army pilot was killed in a helicopter crash.

A video posted by union minister Kiren Rijiju showed fumes billowing from the plane after it had hit the ground. The chopper - that had crashed - was an Advanced Light Combat Helicopter. "Received very disturbing news about Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers," Rijiju tweeted along with the clip.

The plane, as per official Army statement, "took off from Lekabali in the morning before it crashed at Migging (South of Tuting )." "Search and Rescue under progress, Joint teams of Army and Airforce Launched. Other details followed,” a statement from the Public Relations Office read.

“The Search and Rescue parties have reached the crash site, The search is in progress, updates awaited,” it tweeted in another post.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu - reacting to the accident - wrote on Twitter: “Shocked to hear about the news of @adgpi. Advanced Light Combat Helicopter crash near Tuting area in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“The state government has rushed the rescue team to the accident site and providing all assistance,” he further wrote.

