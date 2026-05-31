After attack on Abhishek, Mamata Banerjee claims hospitals were told not to admit him: ‘Pressure exerted on doctors’

Trinmool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP government in West Bengal of pressuring hospitals and doctors treating party MP Abhishek Banerjee after he was attacked in South 24 Parganas, alleging that attempts were made to prevent his admission and influence medical decisions.

TMC's Mamata Banerjee claims hospitals were warned against admitting Abhishek after attack(PTI photos)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Referring to Abhishek's treatment following the attack, Mamata questioned why he was initially kept under observation if hospitalisation was unnecessary.

"If there was genuinely no need for hospitalisation, why was he first taken to the ITU, kept under observation for nearly two hours, and advised to undergo multiple medical tests and scans?" she asked, reported news agency PTI.

‘Threatening not to admit him’, says Mamata

Banerjee alleged that efforts were being made to prevent Abhishek from receiving medical treatment following the attack.

She claimed that hospitals and senior authorities were being pressured not to admit him, saying, "Those who are in power (BJP) are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated," news agency ANI reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Banerjee further alleged that a hospital administrator told her he was receiving “threat calls from the police.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banerjee further alleged that a hospital administrator told her he was receiving “threat calls from the police.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "The most disturbing aspect of today's developments is the allegation that pressure was exerted on doctors and hospital authorities regarding the treatment of an injured patient," she said, asserting that decisions on admission, discharge and treatment should rest solely with medical professionals, the PTI report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The most disturbing aspect of today's developments is the allegation that pressure was exerted on doctors and hospital authorities regarding the treatment of an injured patient," she said, asserting that decisions on admission, discharge and treatment should rest solely with medical professionals, the PTI report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek remained under medical supervision from around 8.15 pm until nearly 11 pm before being discharged.

Mamata shares details of injuries

"The doctors who examined him observed multiple injuries and advised urgent medical investigations. According to the medical assessment, he sustained multiple blunt injuries to the face, back, chest, and neck," former West Bengal chief minister said while giving details of the injury.

She added that doctors advised X-rays and scans to rule out fractures, internal bleeding and other complications, including possible injury to internal organs.

According to her, Abhishek suffered injuries to his chest and rib area due to stone-pelting and physical assault. She added that a detailed medical assessment was particularly important because he has a pre-existing eye-related medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The TMC chief said the party had decided to continue his treatment under the supervision of trusted doctors and family physicians.

Banerjee also claimed the attack could have had far more serious consequences had a helmet not been placed on his head.

The assault

The incident occurred when Abhishek Banerjee visited the area to meet party workers and their families who had reportedly faced violence following TMC's defeat in the recent state elections.

As he moved through a crowd while wearing a cricket helmet, he was allegedly roughed up by a mob that threw stones and eggs at him. Videos of the incident circulating on social media appeared to show the MP and his security personnel struggling as assailants pushed, punched and slapped him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

RULERS BECAME KILLERS- shame on you BJP https://t.co/DHNsnDAc9a — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 30, 2026

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Banerjee alleged that BJP workers attacked his convoy and described the incident as an attempt on his life. He also vowed to pursue legal action in the Supreme Court.

The BJP, however, denied the allegations and rejected the TMC's claims regarding its involvement in the attack.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mamata Banerjee said leaders across party lines had reached out to express concern over the incident, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON