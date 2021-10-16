After Captain, Channi is also cheating Punjabis: Sisodia

Delhi’s deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that just like former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government will also deceive people of the state.

“The present CM Charanjit Singh Channi led Congress Government in Punjab is again deceiving the people of Punjab with a new scam of ‘5 marla land’ guarantee card, just like the employment card of 2017,” Sisodia said at a press conference in Jalandhar.

“The Channi Government is again committing the same fraud against the people of Punjab, just like the Captain did with his employment card. The scheme of 5 marla land was initiated in 1961 but till date neither the Congress government nor any other government of Punjab has implemented it, nor has any person received land under this scheme”.

“Even now, the Channi Government is not giving land to the people but is deceiving them by handing a paper with the promise of giving them land, which it has no intention of honouring”, he said.

Sisodia further said that three months before the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress Party had distributed employment cards to the youth of Punjab, which was a fraud.

“Captain had promised that if the government comes to power, all the employment card holders will get employment otherwise the government will give them an allowance. However, the government, despite being in power for 4.5 years, has neither given employment nor employment allowance to the youth. Congress and Captain forgot all their promises and bluffed the people of Punjab,” he said. Congress is yet to react to Sisodia’s comments.

During his Saturday’s trip, Sisodia visited Bhagwan Valmiki Dham Ram Tirath in Amritsar. He left for Delhi the same day.