After Centre, these states also claim no deaths reported due to oxygen shortage

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo has said that his state has a surplus of oxygen and no deaths were reported in the state due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Deo made the remarks on Tuesday, after the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha that no deaths due to lack of oxygen has been specifically reported by states/Union territories.

"It is true that no patient died due to the lack of oxygen in Chhattisgarh. Our state is an oxygen-surplus state. There could have been some issues regarding management, otherwise, there is no death due to lack of oxygen," Deo told news agency ANI.

He further accused the Centre of taking credit for all goods things and blaming the states for all bad things.

"At least they (Central government) admitted that health is a state subject. Otherwise, it appeared as if they are taking everything under their control. They take credit for all goods things and blame states for everything that is bad," said Deo.

Apart from Deo, Tamil Nadu health secretary J Radhakrishna also said on Tuesday that the state government ensured adequate availability of oxygen in both government and private hospitals and there was no death due to lack of the life-saving gas.

He further mentioned that a dedicated team looked after the state's oxygen supplies.

Madhya Pradesh and Bihar too have accepted the fact that no deaths were reported due to shortage of oxygen.

"No deaths took place due to lack of oxygen in our state. Union health minister stated the same in Rajya Sabha. Even in Tamil Nadu, the health minister voiced the same opinion," said Vishwas Sarang, the medical education minister of Madhya Pradesh.

In Bihar, state health minister Mangal Pandey said the government made arrangements while fighting pressures. "We received the Centre's support and oxygen allocation was increased. We facilitated oxygen in all hospitals," Pandey told ANI.

He also attacked the Congress party, saying it doesn't want to help people. and only raises issues in Parliament.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the opposition-ruled states of doing politics on the issue while earlier admitting that there was no death due to shortage of oxygen.

BJP leader Sambit Patra noted that a Delhi government committee had told high court that there was no evidence to suggest that around 21 people had died due to shortage of oxygen in Jaipur Golden hospital on April 23-24 night after the hospital management reported the matter. The Maharashtra government also told Bombay High Court that no one died due to the oxygen shortage, he added.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, opposition Congress and BJP's former ally Shiv Sena have lashed out at the Centre after Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states/UTs. He was responding to a question by Congress MP KC Venugopal.

Venugopal took strong objection to the statement and said he will move privilege motion against the minister.